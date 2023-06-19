“Media and hybrid threats” seminar kicks off at ADA University (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

ADA University hosted the opening ceremony of a seminar themed “Media and hybrid threats”.

The training session conducted by Finnish experts on media and crisis communication is co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and ADA University, News.Az reports.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Kirsti Narinen, Finland’s Ambassador to the South Caucasus, said the two-day seminar will discuss topics on ways to fight hybrid threats.

Noting that the boundaries between true information and fake news have already disappeared in modern times, the diplomat emphasized the importance of conducting such training sessions for journalists. Ambassador Narinen said that the acquired knowledge will allow journalists to work more efficiently in hybrid threat conditions.

The hybrid threat is a concept that reflects the challenges typical for the 21st century, said the Finnish ambassador, adding that such attacks are aimed at influencing socio-economic processes and disrupting stability.

News.Az