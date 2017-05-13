Yandex metrika counter

Media: Explosion in the center of Kabul killed at least two people

A powerful explosion rumbled in the center of the Afghan capital.

Report informs referring to Xinhua that at least two civil servants were killed as a result of explosion. Other details of the incident are still to come.

None of the terrorist groups took responsibility for the attack.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

