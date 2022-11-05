“MEDIA talks” open seminar on digital media and communication held (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

“MEDIA talks” open seminar themed “digital media and communication” was held on November 5 for about 60 students of all higher education institutions, who are studying and interested in journalism, News.Az reports.

The seminar was co-organized by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and ADA University within the framework of the “Visiting Lecturer” project.

The speaker at the event hosted by ADA University was Tatiana Ravalli, a graduate of the universities of Udin and Milan and a specialist in strategic planning for communication and marketing, and professional brand building, who works closely with business brands for Azerbaijan and Central Asia. She spoke about communication tools and forms in the digital media environment, and the basics of establishing effective communication with different parties. Ravalli emphasized the importance of learning and applying foreign knowledge and experiences related to new trends in the field of media, which is dynamically changing due to technological development.

The seminar also featured interactive discussion sessions, and the participants’ questions were answered.

The main objective of the seminar is to create conditions for young people to take an active part in the field of media, stimulate their creative and innovative potential, increase their theoretical knowledge based on foreign experience and contribute to the realization of their application in local media.

News.Az