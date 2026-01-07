Medvedev rides strong start toward Australian Open

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former world number one Daniil Medvedev continued his strong start to the season ahead of the Australian Open with a straight-sets victory over Frances Tiafoe in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The Brisbane top seed needed just an hour to beat the American 6-3, 6-2, following an equally commanding first-round win over Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics on Monday. Medvedev served flawlessly against Tiafoe, not facing a single break point en route to the third round, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The 29-year-old Russian has acknowledged that the world’s top two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, remain largely out of reach on the men’s tour. However, he emphasized that anything can happen at a Grand Slam, and his performance in Brisbane demonstrates he will be a strong contender when the Australian Open begins on January 18.

“I’m really happy with the way I played the two matches,” said Medvedev, a three-time runner-up at Melbourne. “It’s kind of continuing what I started at the end of last year, already playing better and better. These two matches this week were even better, and I’m happy that some things I worked on in the pre-season seemed to work here.”

In other Brisbane action, defending champion Jiri Lehecka retired from his match against Sebastian Korda of the United States. Korda had won the first set, and the second set was on serve when Lehecka pulled out due to an ankle injury.

