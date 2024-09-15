Medvedev threatens devastating strike on Kyiv over possible western missile use
Moscow issued a stern warning on Saturday , threatening to turn Kyiv into a "giant melted spot" if Ukraine is allowed by its Western allies to use long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory.
The threat came from Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, as the U.S. and U.K. discussed granting Kyiv permission to utilize Western weapons for hitting strategic targets further into Russia. Medvedev, known for his provocative rhetoric, claimed that the Kremlin already has "formal" justification to use nuclear weapons after Ukraine’s cross-border attacks in Russia’s Kursk region. However, he suggested that Russia might opt for newer technologies to deliver a devastating strike on the Ukrainian capital instead.
In a Telegram post, Medvedev stated that Moscow has been exercising "patience," but warned that this patience has limits. He criticized the U.S. and U.K., calling their leaders "pompous Anglo-Saxon imbeciles" who fail to grasp that every endurance has its breaking point.
Despite his threats, Medvedev acknowledged that "a nuclear conflict is really not needed by anyone," highlighting the irreversible consequences of such a decision, which would be "extremely difficult" to make.
This saber-rattling coincided with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden's discussions in Washington on Friday. They deliberated over whether to allow Ukraine to deploy British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles on Russian territory, though no decisions were announced.
Prior to the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that such actions would mean NATO countries are "at war with Russia." However, Biden downplayed the warning, telling reporters, "I don't think much about Vladimir Putin."
On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for permission to use long-range Western weapons, stressing the importance of their role in Ukraine’s battlefield success. "We are making progress, but we need authorization to use long-range weapons," Zelenskyy said, expressing hope that the U.S. political leadership would understand the urgency of the request.
After meeting with Biden, Starmer stated that no final decision had been made regarding the Storm Shadow missiles but hinted that the issue may be revisited at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly later this month.
