Yandex metrika counter

Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Bratislava

  • Politics
  • Share
Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Bratislava

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mamamdyarov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Stephane Visconti (France) kicked off on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also present at the meeting.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      