Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Bratislava

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mamamdyarov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Stephane Visconti (France) kicked off on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also present at the meeting.

