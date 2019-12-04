Meeting between Azerbaijani FM, OSCE MG co-chairs starts in Bratislava
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mamamdyarov and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schofer (US) and Stephane Visconti (France) kicked off on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Bratislava, the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.
Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk is also present at the meeting.
