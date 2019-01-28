Meeting between Azerbaijan’s president, Armenian PM is among 33 major events of Davos 2019

Meeting between Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been named one of 33 ways Davos 2019 made an impact on the w

“The President of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister of Armenia used a meeting at the World Economic Forum to advance negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said WEF.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

