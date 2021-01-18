Meeting of Azerbaijan-Iran joint economic commission starts in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission on the economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation started in Tehran today, Iranian Ambassador to Baku Seyyed Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

According to the ambassador, the 14th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Economic Commission in the transport, energy, industry, trade, communications, new technologies, health, medicine, social, cultural, tourism, agriculture, banking, insurance, and other areas is being held with the visit of a large economic delegation from Baku to Tehran.

He said the two-day meeting in Tehran is important in terms of strengthening economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

The 13th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Economic Commission on the economic, trade, and humanitarian cooperation was held on March 19, 2019, in Baku.

