Meeting of Azerbaijan-Turkey intergovernmental commission on economic co-op kicks off in Baku

The eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between kicked off in Baku on Monday.

The meeting is chaired by the co-chairs of the commission, from Azerbaijan - Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov and from Turkey – Vice President of Turkey Fuat Oktay.

First, a one-on-one meeting took place between the prime minister of Azerbaijan and the vice president of Turkey, then the meeting continued work in an expanded format with the participation of delegations.

The meeting is attended by representatives of ministries, structures and other organizations that are members of the commission from both sides.

The meeting participants are discussing the current state and expansion of trade and economic ties between the two countries and issues to ensure the duration of economic relations.

The joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey was created in accordance with the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey signed Nov. 2, 1992 in Ankara.

So far, seven meetings of the commission have been held.

News.Az

