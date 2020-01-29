Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers lasted for 7 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office lasted for 7 hours, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan wrote on Twitter, APA reports.

"The parties and co-chairs advocate for intensifying negotiations and achieving tangible results on all issues of negotiation agenda," L. Abdullayeva wrote.

The meeting will continue tomorrow.

News.Az

News.Az