Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers lasted for 7 hours
The meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Geneva with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office lasted for 7 hours, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan wrote on Twitter, APA reports.
"The parties and co-chairs advocate for intensifying negotiations and achieving tangible results on all issues of negotiation agenda," L. Abdullayeva wrote.
The meeting will continue tomorrow.
