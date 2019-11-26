Meeting of Chief of General Staff of Russian Armed Forces and Chairman of NATO Military Committee takes place in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, a meeting has taken place in Baku between the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defence Minister, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov and the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, APA reports citing Russia's Ministry of Defence.

The report reads that at the meeting in Baku the measures to prevent incidents on the NATO-Russia contact line, including the prospect of resuming the dialogue of military experts were discussed. “The military leaders exchanged views on the situation in the sphere of European security, possible measures to prevent incidents on the NATO-Russia contact line, including the prospect of resuming the dialogue of military experts, and also discussed the situation in the crisis regions”.

News.Az

