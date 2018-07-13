Meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers to be held in Baku

Meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers to be held in Baku

The meeting of the CIS Council of Interior Ministers will be held on July 19-21 in Baku.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to BelTA that the due information was disseminated by the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Representatives of law enforcement agencies will review the implementation of interstate programs to combat crime, as well as analyze the cooperation of the internal affairs bodies of the Commonwealth.

The Council will consider the issue of endowment the Moscow University of the Ministry of the Interior of Russia named after V.Ya. Kikotia the status of the basic organization of the CIS states in training personnel in the field of combating crimes committed using information technology.

Following the results of the Council, it is planned to sign a protocol on amending the Agreement on Cooperation of the CIS States in the fight against theft of motor vehicles and ensuring their return.

