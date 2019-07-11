Meeting on the results of the second quarter of the current year held at the Main Department for Logistic Support

According to the preparation plan approved by the Minister of Defense, a meeting on the results of the second quarter of 2019 was held at the Main Department for Logistic Support.

During the meeting, the state of combat readiness of arsenals, bases, warehouses and military units of the Main Department for Logistic Support, as well as the moral-psychological state of the military personnel, the troops' service and military discipline were analyzed. Officers responsible for the relevant services delivered a report on the work done.

In conclusion, the Deputy Moinister for Logistics Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov informed the officers about the instructions of the Minister of Defense in connection with the provision of the military units with weapons and ammunition, including their food, clothing and property supplies, as well as improving the social and living conditions of military personnel.

News.Az

