Mehman Huseynov sends appeal to President Ilham Aliyev

Arrested blogger Mehman Huseynov has sent an appeal to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports Jan. 21.

In his appeal, Huseynov writes that he has been serving his sentence for about two years and during this time there have been no negative incidents between him and the staff of the correctional institution, adding that he always tried to keep up with local regulations.

He said that however, on Dec. 26, an incident occurred in the correctional institution where he is serving his sentence, noting that he was accused of being involved.

According to Huseynov, he had nothing to do with the incident, and isn't guilty.

Mehman Huseynov noted that the term of his arrest ends on March 2, adding that he is looking forward to this day and doesn’t want to be convicted again.

He also stressed that he isn’t responsible for someone’s actions and doesn’t want someone to use his situation for his/her own purposes.

In his appeal, Mehman Huseynov noted that he is interested only in one thing – getting free, stressing that the new term of punishment will be a big blow for his 70-year-old father.

Huseynov asked the Azerbaijani president to order that the incident be investigated objectively.

He expressed confidence that the decision on his case will be fair if the Azerbaijani president intervenes.

