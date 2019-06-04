Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the occasion of Ramadan holiday, ONA reports citing the Presidential press service.

“Dear compatriots, I congratulate you on the holy holiday of Ramazan. On this holiday of spiritual renewal and purification, I wish you happiness and well-being, sincere and good intentions. May Allah accept your fast and prayers, give peace, happiness, prosperity and prosperity to our Motherland,” reads the congratulatory message.

News.Az

