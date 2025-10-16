Mehriban Aliyeva highlights growing ties between Azerbaijan and the Vatican

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has hailed relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican, saying they are developing on the basis of mutual respect and friendship.

Speaking at a meeting with Cardinal James Harvey, the Archpriest of the Papal Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, during her official visit to the Holy See on October 16, she highlighted the role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, of which she is president, in restoring several important heritage sites in the Holy See in recent years. She emphasized that this cooperation will continue in the future, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

She noted that this was her sixth visit to the Vatican over the past 14 years, referring to her participation earlier in the day in the opening ceremony of the Catacombs of Saint Commodilla.

“Rome is a city where both the underground and above ground can be described as an open-air museum under the sky. Our activities are structured in such a way that as soon as some projects are completed, we launch new ones. This is a very sustainable partnership, and I highly value it,” she said.

Cardinal James Harvey expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation on behalf of the Holy See for implementing such significant restoration projects.

He noted that St. Paul played a pivotal role in laying the foundations of Catholic and Christian communities, adding: “The noble work you are doing is a great opportunity to get to know your country better.” The Cardinal emphasized that a series of events will be held at St. Paul’s Basilica both now and in the future.

Highlighting the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s involvement in the restoration of the façades of the Basilica of Saint Paul Outside the Walls, Cardinal Harvey underlined the substantial efforts made to complete this work. Considering the large number of visitors coming to Rome, he stressed that the restoration carried out with Azerbaijan’s support holds exceptional importance for ensuring safety at the site.

