Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to Vatican ‘example of Azerbaijan’s cultural, humanitarian diplomacy’ - presidential aide

Hikmet Hajiyev, a senior aide to Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, has described the visit to the Vatican by Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva as a bright example of Azerbaijan’s cultural and humanitarian diplomacy.

“The visit of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, to the Vatican, her intense productive meetings, and especially her audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the country’s support for the restoration of Catholic Christian heritage and its long-term cooperation in this field vividly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to interfaith understanding and dialogue among religions, cultures, and civilizations. This visit is also a bright example of Azerbaijan’s cultural and humanitarian diplomacy,” Hajiyev wrote on his X account, News.Az reports.

He also stated that Azerbaijan, a secular nation with a Muslim-majority population, rich Islamic traditions, and a long history of peaceful coexistence among Muslims, Christians, Jews, and representatives of other faiths, stands as a shining example of inclusivity, tolerance, and multicultural harmony today.

“Proud of its strong record in women’s empowerment transforming the entire South Caucasus region into a space of peace and stability - Azerbaijan continues to advance a positive global agenda focused on peace, dialogue, and cooperation,” the presidential aide added.

