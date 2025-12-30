Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross split after 9 years together

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years as a couple.

“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” the couple said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing People.

The 69-year-old actor and director and 35-year-old screenwriter quietly split about a year ago but will continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son, Lars.

Gibson and Ross met through mutual friends in 2014 and soon began dating. They welcomed Lars in 2017, just days before Gibson was nominated for a Best Director Academy Award for Hacksaw Ridge. Reflecting on the moment, Gibson said at the time: "What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son."

In addition to Lars, Gibson has eight older children. He shares daughter Hannah and six adult sons, Christian, Edward, William, Louis, Milo and Thomas, with ex-wife Robyn Moore, and a 16-year-old daughter Lucia with songwriter and pianist Oksana Grigorieva, from whom he split in 2010.

In September 2024, his two youngest kids, Lucia and Lars, joined their dad on the red carpet at the premiere of his movie Monster Summer in Los Angeles.

In January 2025, Gibson and Ross lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires. The actor was out of town working at the time, but his family and their animals were safely evacuated.

"The good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we're all happy and healthy and out of harm's way, that's all I can care about, really," Gibson said during a Jan. 9 appearance on NewsNation's Elizabeth Vargas Reports.

Gibson is currently working on The Resurrection of the Christ, the follow-up project to his 2004 biblical drama The Passion of the Christ. The film will be released in two parts, with the first hitting theaters on Good Friday, which falls on March 26, 2027.

