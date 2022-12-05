Members of Azerbaijani Parliament held meetings in Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament held meetings in Spain, News.az reports.

Chairman of the Parliament's International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations Committee Samad Seyidov and Head of the Azerbaijan-Spain Inter-Parliamentary Relations Working Group Sevil Mikayilova held several meetings with colleagues in the Congress of Deputies of Spain.

The Azerbaijani MPs also met with Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Spanish Congress of Deputies Pau Mari-Klose.

The officials discussed prospects for the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan and Spain. The Azerbaijani MPs pointed out that the Congressional document of October 6 'Institutional Statement', full of prejudice against Azerbaijan, damages friendly and business relations between the two countries, adding that such steps run counter to peace efforts in the region.

