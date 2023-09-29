Memorial to Great Patriotic War participants in Garabagh was used for military purposes: Azerbaijan MoD (VIDEO)

Memorial to Great Patriotic War participants in Garabagh was used for military purposes: Azerbaijan MoD (VIDEO)

During the inspection of the Karabakh region, a large amount of ammunition was found in the memorial complex erected in the territory of the Khojavend region to the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

A large amount of ammunition and various caliber weapons found in the complex proves that the memorial was used as ammunition storage.

News.Az