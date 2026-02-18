Merz questions need for future manned fighter jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has questioned whether Germany will still need manned sixth-generation fighter jets in the future, citing high development costs and uncertainty around the FCAS programme.

Merz said Germany must consider whether investing heavily in a manned fighter aircraft makes sense given rapid advances in defence technology and unmanned systems, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The FCAS project, a joint effort between Germany, France and Spain, aims to develop a next-generation combat system to replace current aircraft fleets. However, the project has faced delays due to industrial competition and differing military requirements.

Merz noted that France needs aircraft capable of carrying nuclear weapons and operating from aircraft carriers, while Germany currently does not share those requirements.

