Merz warns of Middle East escalation ahead of US-Iran talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned that tensions in the Middle East could escalate further as the United States prepares for talks with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in Doha during his Gulf tour, Merz said concerns about a potential new conflict dominated his discussions with regional leaders. According to him, partners across the region expressed serious fears about the possibility of rising military confrontation linked to Iran, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Great concern has been expressed about a further escalation in the conflict with Iran,” Merz said, highlighting the fragile security situation in the Middle East.

The warning comes at a sensitive diplomatic moment, with Washington and Tehran expected to hold talks aimed at easing tensions and addressing long-standing disputes. Regional governments are closely watching the negotiations, fearing that any breakdown could trigger wider instability.

Merz’s visit to the Gulf focused on security, regional cooperation, and geopolitical risks. His comments underline growing international anxiety that existing conflicts in the region could intensify if diplomatic efforts fail.

European leaders have increasingly stressed the need for dialogue and de-escalation, warning that a broader confrontation could have global consequences, including risks to energy markets, trade routes, and regional stability.

News.Az