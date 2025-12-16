Messi wows fans in New Delhi, ends India GOAT Tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

Football legend Lionel Messi concluded his multi-city India tour on Monday with a lap of honour in New Delhi, thrilling thousands of fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The 38-year-old Argentina superstar waved to supporters clad in Argentina jerseys, kicked footballs into the crowd, and took selfies with star-struck fans. Messi also played with children and received a T20 World Cup ticket and Indian jersey from ICC chairman Jay Shah, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“It was amazing to receive all the love and support. I’ll definitely be back,” Messi said in Spanish, expressing his gratitude to fans.

The GOAT Tour had earlier faced chaos in Kolkata, where frustrated fans stormed the stadium after Messi left abruptly. In New Delhi, heavy security and hazardous air pollution did not deter the crowd from catching a glimpse of the football icon.

Messi also visited Hyderabad and Mumbai during the tour, meeting cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian football star Sunil Chhetri. The Inter Miami forward recently won his second consecutive MLS Most Valuable Player award and will lead Argentina in the 2026 World Cup in North America.

