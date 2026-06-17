Meta's head of internal AI agents leaves company after 11 years

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A high-profile Meta executive who was recently tapped to lead the company's internal artificial intelligence transformation is leaving the tech giant. According to an internal announcement, Emily Dalton Smith is stepping down after an 11-year tenure with the Facebook parent company.

Her departure comes just two months after Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth announced she would spearhead a major company-wide overhaul. Dalton Smith was tasked with leading a specialized product unit focused on building internal AI tools, interfaces, and automation. Her responsibilities notably included overseeing Metamate, Meta's flagship internal enterprise AI assistant designed to optimize how employees work, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Dalton Smith first joined Meta in 2015 and has held several critical leadership roles, including vice president of product management and head of product for the microblogging platform Threads.

In her memo to staff, Dalton Smith indicated she will remain at the company temporarily to work alongside Bosworth to ensure a smooth leadership transition for the AI unit. A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment on the departure or who will step in to lead the internal AI initiatives moving forward.

News.Az