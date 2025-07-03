Mexican boxer Chavez Jr arrested by US immigration officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has been arrested by U.S. immigration authorities and is undergoing expedited removal proceedings, according to a statement released Thursday by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The DHS said Chavez, a Mexican citizen, had an active arrest warrant against him in Mexico for what it said was his involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition and explosives, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

"Under President Trump, no one is above the law -- including world-famous athletes," DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

Chavez, who was still in the United States following his fight Saturday against American Jake Paul in Anaheim, California, was arrested by ICE in Studio City on Wednesday, according to DHS.

