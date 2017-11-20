Mexican media condemn Mexican parliamentarians for visiting occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several more leading media outlets of Mexico published articles about Mexican MPs’ visit to occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

These media outlets include highly influential El Financiero newspaper, La Jornada newspaper,

Televisa group of companies, Cronica and Quadratin CDMX newspapers.

The articles speak about the illegal visit of Mexican deputies to the occupied lands of Azerbaijan and the decisive response of the Azerbaijani side to these visits.

The articles read that MPs Margarita Kuata, Carlos Hernandez Miron and Maria Christina Bravo paid a visit to Armenia within the Mexico-Armenia Friendship Group on the invitation of the Armenian government, however, from there they traveled to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, occupied by Armenian armed forces, without the permission of Azerbaijani government and despite the official warning of the Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat (Foreign Ministry).

Azerbaijani embassy’s Charge d’Affairs Mammad Talibov in his appeal to the Mexican Foreign Ministry says that this action goes contrary to the spirit of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

In this connection, Azerbaijani ambassador Mammad Talibov personally met chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marin to express the strong protest of the Azerbaijani side. He informed that the separatist regime created by Armenians in the temporarily occupied Azerbaijani lands is a product of violence and policy of occupation and because of this the visit of the parliamentarians is provocative and unacceptable and is aimed at undermining bilateral relations. The Chamber of Deputies is urged to investigate the visit and take steps to prevent the repetition of such cases in the future.

According to the article published in Quadratin CDMX newspaper under the heading ‘Morena and PRD deputies put relations with Azerbaijan at risk’, the unawareness of the indicated deputies about the Armenia-Azerbaijani conflict questions their political competence. In addition, the article notes that a number of Morena party members have neither essential education nor sufficient political knowledge to hold political posts. In this international scandal the arguments provided by PRD and Morena won’t suffice, since though they join the Armenia-Mexico Friendship Group, they have no idea either of regional details or of fundamental rights and protocols.

In general, the issue has been covered in most media resources and media outlets of Mexico. All of the articles say that the visit was illegal, the areas belong to Azerbaijan and were occupied by Armenia, and state the need to get the permission of the Azerbaijani goverment for visiting the territories. All arguments of the Azerbaijani embassy are written in full, in most cases the deputies are strongly condemned and their actions are called irresponsible. The articles say that following the meeting with the representative of the Azerbaijani embassy the official pages of chairman of the Chamber of Deputies and the Chamber of Deputies itself posted the statements supporting the friendly relations between Mexico and Azerbaijan and the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

