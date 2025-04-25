Mexico’s economy shows 1.0% growth in February, contracts from 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s national economy experienced a 1.0 percent growth in February compared to January, according to data released by the country’s national statistics agency. However, when comparing the economic performance to the same month last year, the economy contracted by 0.7 percent, News.az reports citing Reuters.

The statistics agency released this information on Friday. The data indicates a mixed performance for Mexico’s economy, with a month-on-month growth offset by a year-on-year contraction.

