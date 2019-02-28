MFA: Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan joins its voice to those countries which call India and Pakistan to restraint from the further escalation, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told News.Az.

“Azerbaijan supports the peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, which is indispensable for peace and security in South Asia,” she said.

“Azerbaijan supports all efforts aimed at ending the violence, as well as to ensure peace, security and prosperity in the region according to the norms and principles of international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”

