MFA: Bako Saakian's visit to US contradicts the commitments of this state as the co-chair of the OSCE MG

Entering of the “representative” of the illegal regime to the USA and allowing the promotion of the separatist regime in the US contradicts the commitments of this state as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, as well as the numerously stated official position of the United States on non-recognition of the separatist regime. This step also damages the negotiation process over the settlement of the conflict.

Providing visa by the United States to the representatives of the separatist regime raises serious questions about the visa procedures of the USA. It is very strange that the visa liberal approach by the US Government is applied only to the “leadership” of the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and not other illegal entities of the former Soviet Union. Individual sanctions should be applied with regard to such war criminals, persons involved in the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories and ethnic cleansing of the hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis. Such steps serving to the promotion of the illegal separatist regime raise questions on the sincerity of the USA in its relations with Azerbaijan. Strong protest of Azerbaijan will be presented to the US through diplomatic channels. News.Az

