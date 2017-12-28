MFA: Issue of Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenia discussed with Russia, OSCE and ICRC

The issue related to the release of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev, who were taken hostage by Armenians in their native lands, was discussed with Russia, OSCE and the International Committee of the Red Cross, said Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

He made the remarks at a press conference on the outcome of 2017 foreign policy in Baku Dec. 28, APA reports.

Hajiyev said that as a result of the Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, the issue of about 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis was discussed with international organizations.

He reiterated Azerbaijan’s support for contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In July of 2014, Russian citizen Dilgam Asgarov and Azerbaijani citizen Shahbaz Guliyev were taken hostage and another Azerbaijani citizen Hasan Hasanov was shot to death by Armenian servicemen while trying to visit their homeland in Kalbajar. Hasan Hasanov’s body was taken from the enemy and buried in Baku.

On December 19, 2014, an illegal court of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced Dilgam Asgarov to life imprisonment and Shahbaz Guliyev to 22 years in prison.

News.Az

