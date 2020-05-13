MFA: No coronavirus infected people among reps of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

No cases of infection with coronavirus have been detected among the representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“The representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic services abroad strictly comply with the rules of the quarantine regime,” the spokesperson said.

"We are glad that so far, no information on the coronavirus infection of any representative of the Azerbaijani diplomatic services located abroad or the family members has been received,” Abdullayeva said. “None of them returned to Azerbaijan over the past period."

The spokesperson added that there is no coronavirus infected people among the representatives of the diplomatic services of other countries in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

