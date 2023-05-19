MFA reveals issues discussed at meeting by Azerbaijani, Russian FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during a working visit to Russia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

The Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral cooperation relations, the current state and prospects of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed at the meeting.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the level of multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia and noted the broad prospects of relations.

At the same time, the special importance of the events held at a high level within the framework of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev and the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" was emphasized.

Bayramov pointed out that Azerbaijan, as the initiator of the peace process with Armenia, is interested in establishing peace and stability in the region, and highlighted the importance of agreeing and signing a peace agreement.

The Azerbaijani side brought to the attention of the Russian side its position on such areas of normalization as negotiations on the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as on the process of opening transport and communication lines.

Furthermore, the minister underlined that the Armenian Armed Forces have not yet been completely withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, despite the commitments made by Armenia, which is a source of serious threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az