MFA Spokesperson: "Armenia should be ashamed to release any document on human rights"

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has clarified the information on Armenia's placing report of the so-called regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan to the UN Human Rights Council, along with its own annual report and spreading these documents on the UN website.

Leyla Abdullayeva, the spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, answering the question, said that it should not be mentioned the annual report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council.

ONA reports that according to her, it is important for the media to check the accuracy of the information: "We often witness that the Armenian media has often presented certain issues to meet their interests. It is not the first case that the Armenian side adds their papers to the illegal separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Responding to the Armenian side's experience of disseminating unlawful regime papers as an appendage of its letters, the organizations always report these documents do not reflect organizations' position in any way. If you look closely at the document, it is clearly stated here that the dissemination of the document does not mean that the UN Secretariat has any position in its essence. I would like to point out that the OSCE clearly state that the information spread on such documents does not reflect the position of the OSCE. In general, Armenia, which occupies Azerbaijani territories and practices ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijanis living there, including those who commit crimes against humanity as the Khojaly genocide during the occupation, depriving hundreds of thousands of ethnic Azerbaijanis of living in their own homes, should be ashamed to spread any document on human rights. With such steps, Armenia primarily deceives its population and wants to create an image of recognition the so-called toy in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

News.Az

News.Az