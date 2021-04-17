Mi-2 helicopter crash-lands in southern Russia, killing pilot

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mi-2 helicopter crash-landed in the Krasnodar Region in southern Russia, killing a pilot, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry reported on Saturday, TASS reports.

"As a result of the helicopter’s crash-landing in the area of the 52nd kilometer of the Krasnodar-Novorossiysk highway, a man born in 1960 died. The emergency services are on the scene," the ministry’s press office said.

The helicopter crash-landed near the community of Ilsky during field irrigation works, it added.

The helicopter’s crash-landing in the Seversky district of the Krasnodar Region caused no damage on the ground. The helicopter crash-landed in the field, Chief of the District’s Civil Defense and Emergencies Department Alexei Vasilyev said.

