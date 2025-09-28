Michigan church shooting death toll rises to 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a mass shooting and fire at a Mormon church in Michigan has climbed to two, according to police.

The police said the second person died in a local hospital due to gunshot wounds, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Police said the suspected shooter, a 40-year-old-man, drove his vehicle into the front of the church, before opening fire on church-goers. The shooter is dead after a shootout with law enforcement. There is no threat to the public at this time, according to a Facebook post by the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

At some point during the shooting, a fire broke out, which the shooter is believed to have set. That fire has since been extinguished.

News.Az