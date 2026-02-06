Michoacán ramps up avocado exports for Super Bowl 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 6, the Mexican state of Michoacán reported a nearly 20% increase in avocado shipments to the United States, projecting around 130,000 tons of fruit for consumption during Super Bowl LX this Sunday.

Exports were concentrated during December 2025 and January 2026 to meet demand linked to the event, considered one of the largest avocado consumption spikes in the United States, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Salvador Bustos, commercial director of packing and exporting company Boka Foods, said Michoacán avocados once again broke records.

"This year there was an increase of up to 130,000 tons, 20% more than last year. In terms of quality and sizes, Michoacán avocados are always a standout at the Super Bowl," he said.

Bustos noted that despite strict U.S. sanitary regulations for avocado imports, all requirements have been met to ensure the timely arrival of the fruit in the North American country.

"The increase in tonnage compared with last year implies that there are favorable conditions to continue exporting in the same way and increasingly better," he added.

At a press conference on Feb. 2, Michoacán Secretary of Economic Development Claudio Méndez Fernández described the Super Bowl as one of the most important marketing windows for the state's fruit.

Michoacán authorities said that nearly 90% of the avocados consumed in the United States are imported from Mexico, and the product's commercial value grew by 23% between 2023 and 2024.

Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla said the United States is one of the most important markets for Michoacán avocados and that the adoption of environmental certifications such as ProForest Avocado is strengthening the position of the exported product.

News.Az