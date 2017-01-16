Microsoft, IITKM ink deal on goods database in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications (IITKM) and Microsoft Azerbaijan signed a memorandum of cooperation on Jan. 16.

The document was signed by the Center’s Executive Director Vusal Gasimli and Sarkhan Hashimov, head of Microsoft Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The memorandum envisages cooperation in creating a unified database of the goods produced in Azerbaijan, holding trainings in ICT, assessment and analysis.

The parties will also conduct joint research in the application of ICT in the national economy, develop proposals on promotion of e-commerce in Azerbaijan.

The parties start to cooperate in order to contribute to the realization of the Strategic Road Map for the development of communication and information technologies in Azerbaijan, Gasimli said commenting on the memorandum.

News.Az

News.Az