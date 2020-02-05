Military attachés of foreign countries in Azerbaijan visit Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Annual Plan approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, a familiarization visit to the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski was organized for military attachés of foreign countries accredited in the country, AzerTag reports.

16 representatives of the military attachés apparatus of thirteen states were presented a general briefing on the history of establishment and activity of the military lyceum. They also got acquainted with the educational process at the Lyceum.

The military attachés expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan for organizing the visit at a high level.

