Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

A military helicopter has crashed in Azerbaijan, said a joint statement by State Border Service and the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to the information, a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Bibiheybat aviation range on November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4).

It is reported that there are dead and wounded among the crew members of the helicopter.

The leadership of the State Border Service and the Prosecutor General's Office are at the scene.

Joint investigative measures are underway in connection with the incident.

