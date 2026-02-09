Military helicopter crashes in S. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people suffered cardiac arrest Monday after a military helicopter crashed in South Korea's Gyeonggi province, according to Yonhap news agency.

The helicopter crashed at about 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) in Gapyeong county of the province surrounding the capital Seoul, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES South Korean crypto company mispays $40B in Bitcoin

Crypto exchange mistakenly sends $44bn worth of bitcoin to users

South Korean shares drop as AI profit concerns weigh

Fire breaks out on S. Korean cargo ship off Jeju coast

Two people on board the ill-fated chopper were rushed to hospitals in a state of cardiac arrest with serious injuries.

The helicopter, which took off for flight training, was an AH-1S Cobra of the South Korean army that was allegedly in the process of retiring.

There were no explosions or fires from the accident.

The authorities planned to investigate the causes of the incident.

News.Az