Military helicopter crashes in Türkiye, killing six - VIDEO

A military helicopter belonging to the Army Aviation School crashed near a fuel station in Keçiborlu district, Isparta, located in southwestern Türkiye.

Four people were killed in a military #helicopter crash in Isparta, #Turkey, the DHA news agency reported. pic.twitter.com/vkisLguU9Z — News.Az (@news_az) December 9, 2024

At least six people have died, and ambulance and fire brigade teams were dispatched to the scene, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Isparta Mayor Şükrü Başdeğirmen stated that they received information about the crash of a military helicopter in Keçiborlu district and that all the municipality's fire and search-and-rescue teams had been sent to the area.Başdeğirmen also mentioned that the search-and-rescue teams were on their way and awaiting further information. He added that there was no information yet regarding the total number of personnel on the helicopter.

