Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots: agency
- 25 Dec 2019 14:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 144459
- Region
An Iranian MiG fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, killing both pilots, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.
A helicopter from the Red Crescent has been dispatched to the crash site near Sabalan mountain, according to ILNA.
No further details were immediately available.
News.Az