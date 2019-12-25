Yandex metrika counter

Military jet crashes in northwest Iran, killing two pilots: agency

An Iranian MiG fighter jet crashed in the northwest of the country on Wednesday, killing both pilots, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

A helicopter from the Red Crescent has been dispatched to the crash site near Sabalan mountain, according to ILNA.

No further details were immediately available.

