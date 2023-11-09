Military oath-taking ceremony for young soldiers held in Combined Arms Army

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the National Flag Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a military oath-taking ceremony for young soldiers has been held in the Combined Arms Army, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

During the ceremony, the blessed memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs was honored. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The young soldiers swore to defend the interests, territorial integrity, and independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the cost of their lives.

The officers, soldiers and parents who spoke at the event wished the military personnel to be patriotic, invincible, belligerent, loyal to the Motherland, the state and the Commander-in-Chief, as well as to continue the military traditions of their ancestors with dignity.

Deputy Commander of the Combined Arms Army, Major General Rahim Jafarov congratulated the military personnel on Victory Day and National Flag Day, as well as on the military oath-taking ceremony.

It was noted that this year the Azerbaijani people celebrate the National Flag Day with special joy and pride. The National Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan, embodying the country`s independence, is waving in the territories liberated from occupation and in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

At the end of his speech, Major General Rahim Jafarov wished success to soldiers, followers of Azerbaijani servicemen who brought the joy of victory to the people.

The ceremony ended with the solemn march of the military personnel.

