Minibus-truck collision leaves 2 dead, 10 injured on Baku-Sumgayit highway

2 students died and up to 10 people were injured in the traffic accident occurred on Baku-Sumgayit highway, APA reports.

According to the initial information, minibus Ford-Tranzit maneuvered not to hit the pedestrian and hit the barrier. Then, it was revealed that minibus hit parked truck.
 
The accident caused a traffic jam and the traffic was temporarily restricted. Two ambulances were deployed to the scene. 

News.Az


