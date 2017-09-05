Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan starts visit to Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov left for Warsaw on a visit on September 4.

The visit is held at the invitation of the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Poland, Mr. Antoni Macierewicz.

A bilateral meeting of Colonel General Z. Hasanov with the Minister of National Defense of Poland, as well as participation in the International Defence Industry Exhibition and other events are planned to held within the framework of the visit.

News.Az

