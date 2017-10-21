Minister of Defense sets instructions to troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defence, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post of the Armed Forces on October 21.

Deputy Ministers, commanders of the Armed Forces, chiefs of main departments, departments and services attended the meeting. Commanders of military units located in the frontline zone and other officials joined the meeting via the video connection, according to Defense Ministry's press service.

Having brought to the attention of the participants of the meeting the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev to the Armed Forces, the minister has analyzed the recent situation on the front line and emphasized the forthcoming tasks.

Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave appropriate instructions to the commanders and chiefs of all categories to enhance the combat readiness and combat activity of military personnel, and the fighting efficiency of troops, as well as the maneuvering capabilities of military units, especially those units that are stationed on the front line of the front. The Minister especially emphasized the importance of immediate and decisive suppression of enemy provocations.

News.Az

News.Az