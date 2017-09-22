Minister of Defense takes part in opening of military facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense took part in the opening of military facilities.

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of a field command post park meeting modern requirements, equipped with new vehicles, as well as other equipment and technical means.

The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the conditions created in the storage depots, maintenance and repair points of vehicles, battery shops and gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

News.Az