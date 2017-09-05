Ministers of Defense of Azerbaijan and Poland hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the scope of the visit to the Republic of Poland, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of this country, Mr. Antoni Macierewicz on September 5.

Wide exchange of views on cooperation in the military, military-technical sphere and in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest was held during the meeting.

Touching upon the military and political situation at the regional and international level, the sides stressed the importance of ensuring stability both in the region and in the world, noting in particular that close cooperation will contribute to the security and development of the two countries.

