Ministry of Defense about the death and wounding of Armenian soldiers

According to the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, two Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded in the Tavush region of Armenia within 24 hours.

According to Oxu.Az, yesterday in Tavush region the contract serviceman Arkady Gambaryan (born in 1984) was killed, and today the 41-year-old contractor Arthur Mayranyan was wounded. At the same time, the Armenian side associates this with shelling from the Azerbaijani side.

The request to comment on losses in the Armenian army was reported to the press service of the Ministry of Defense by haqqin.az, no firings along the state border from the Azerbaijani side were carried out.

Armenian servicemen were killed and wounded as a result of incidents inside the army. Thus, the Defense Ministry of Armenia is trying to blame Azerbaijan, instead of investigating incidents among its own military personnel.

News.Az

