Minsk to host festival of Azerbaijani culture

+ ↺ − 16 px

The festival of Azerbaijani culture "Baku boulevard" will be held at the Minsk City Hall on September 22, Azernews reports.

During the festival, the guests will enjoy a variety of entertainment programmes such as folk dances, backgammon game, master classes, and a gala concert.

The first 100 people will be treated for free and learn the secrets of cooking traditional sweets.

Numerous competitions, thematic quizzes with a prize draw, the main of which will be a free trip for two to fabulous Baku - the magnificent capital of Azerbaijan await you at the festival.

In addition to the competitions and gastronomic feast, the festival participants will be presented a concert with performances of the Belarusian and Azerbaijani singers, including People's Artist Samir Jafarov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Lala Mammadova and Jahangir Gurbanov, dance groups "Legends of the Caucasus" and "Sari Gelin" and many other singers.

And this is not a complete list of participants of the festive program! A musical battle of the Minsk groups, including the folk-project "PAVA", the band "Yankees", "Without Panic", "Chip and Dale" will be also held as part of the festival.

Several festival locations will talk about the Azerbaijan culture and attractions: it will be possible to visit an impromptu exhibition of carpets and walk along the "Azerbaijan street", featuring photo-posters with pictures of the most famous architectural monuments and modern symbols of the country and much more.

Be sure to visit the thematic location "Patterns of the Country of Lights", where everyone will make a traditional painting of henna.

In the game zone, everyone can participate in a thematic quest, play backgammon and feel the magic of the ancient rhythms during the "drum circle".

Besides, mini master classes, art-bar, trampolining, contact zoo, aqua makeup will be presented to the youngest guests of the festival.

The holiday will end with a bright fire show.

The event is co-organized by the Minsk city executive committee, the international public association "Congress of Azerbaijani communities" of Belarus with the support of the Azerbaijani embassy in Belarus.

The general sponsor of the festival is the "Trade House of Azerbaijan", the sponsor of one of the largest restaurants in Minsk, the restaurant of Azerbaijani cuisine "Astoria Riverside".

News.Az

News.Az